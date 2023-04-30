Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Shea Langeliers and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, at 4:07 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +125 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is listed for this game.

Reds vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -150 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 71.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (5-2).

Cincinnati has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Reds' implied win probability is 60%.

Cincinnati has played in 27 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-12-1).

The Reds have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 3-9 6-6 6-9 5-13 7-2

