Matt Reynolds makes his season debut when the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Matt Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Matt Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

  • Reynolds hit .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 43 of 93 games last season (46.2%) Reynolds got at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (15.1%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in 3.2% of his games last season (93 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Reynolds drove in a run in 15 of 93 games last season (16.1%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 30.1% of his 93 games last season, he scored (28 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).

Matt Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 36
.270 AVG .215
.361 OBP .263
.380 SLG .271
8 XBH 6
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
46/19 K/BB 32/7
1 SB 4
Home Away
51 GP 42
28 (54.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (35.7%)
9 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.9%)
18 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (23.8%)
3 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (19.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .317 against him.
