Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Kevin Newman (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .214 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Newman has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Newman has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%).
- In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.86 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.8 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .317 against him.
