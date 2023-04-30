Curt Casali -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on April 30 at 4:07 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is hitting .217 with two walks.
  • Casali has had a base hit in four of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Casali has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 7.86 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Waldichuk (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.82 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .317 batting average against him.
