Curt Casali -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on April 30 at 4:07 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .217 with two walks.

Casali has had a base hit in four of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Casali has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings