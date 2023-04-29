The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.371) thanks to six extra-base hits.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this year (20 of 26), with at least two hits seven times (26.9%).

In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In 10 games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings