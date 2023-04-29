Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .220 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- In seven of 23 games this year (30.4%), Fairchild has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 8.05 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Muller (0-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .347 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.