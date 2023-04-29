The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .220 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

In seven of 23 games this year (30.4%), Fairchild has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Fairchild has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

