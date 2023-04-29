The Cincinnati Reds visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jonathan India, Brent Rooker and others in this matchup.

Reds vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Greene Stats

The Reds will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (0-1) for his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In five starts, Greene has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Apr. 23 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Rays Apr. 17 3.0 3 0 0 1 0 at Braves Apr. 12 6.0 7 3 3 10 0 at Phillies Apr. 7 4.2 5 2 2 5 3 vs. Pirates Mar. 30 3.1 5 3 3 8 3

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

India Stats

India has collected 27 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 16 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.400/.404 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 24 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 21 hits with two doubles, eight home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI.

He's slashing .339/.462/.758 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Apr. 28 3-for-3 2 1 2 6 at Angels Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Angels Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Angels Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Angels Apr. 24 2-for-4 2 2 3 8

