The Cincinnati Reds (11-15) and the Oakland Athletics (5-22) will clash on Saturday, April 29 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with Hunter Greene getting the nod for the Reds and Kyle Muller toeing the rubber for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET.

The Reds are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+130). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (0-1, 3.52 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (0-2, 7.23 ERA)

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Reds and Athletics game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (-155), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Reds are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Jonathan India hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored six times and won four of those games.

The Reds have not played a game with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

In the last 10 games, the Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (18.5%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win five times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.