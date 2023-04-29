The Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics will meet on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET, with Jake Fraley and Shea Langeliers among those expected to step up at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +135 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Redsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -160 +135 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (4-2).

Cincinnati has ynot played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Reds' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Cincinnati has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 26 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 14 of those games (14-11-1).

The Reds have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 2-9 5-6 6-9 5-13 6-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.