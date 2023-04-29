Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nick Senzel (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Athletics.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Senzel has had an RBI in six games this season (42.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 8.05 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 48 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
- Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 7.23 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .347 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.