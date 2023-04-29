On Saturday, Luke Maile (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile has a walk while batting .211.
  • Maile has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
  • Maile has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of 10 games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 8.05 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
  • Muller (0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .347 against him.
