Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Rangers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson leads Cincinnati in OBP (.398), slugging percentage (.357) and OPS (.755) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 29th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 76.0% of his 25 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.0% of those games.
- In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 25 games (32.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 47 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
- Rucinski will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.