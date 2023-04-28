TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati with 25 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .440.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

In 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has homered in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (28.0%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings