Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is hitting .260 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Steer has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with multiple hits on six occasions (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Steer has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

