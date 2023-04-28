Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is hitting .260 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with multiple hits on six occasions (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Steer has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
- Rucinski makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
