Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is hitting .260 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Steer has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with multiple hits on six occasions (27.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Rucinski makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.