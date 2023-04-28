Player prop betting options for Brent Rooker, Jonathan India and others are available in the Oakland Athletics-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

India Stats

India has recorded 25 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 15 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .281/.394/.404 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 24 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has collected 18 hits with two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 18 runs.

He has a slash line of .305/.425/.695 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Angels Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Angels Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Angels Apr. 24 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 at Rangers Apr. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Shea Langeliers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Langeliers Stats

Shea Langeliers has recorded 18 hits with two doubles, six home runs and six walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He has a .222/.300/.469 slash line on the year.

Langeliers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Apr. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 at Angels Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Angels Apr. 24 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4

