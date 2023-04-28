On Friday, Luke Maile (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rucinski. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .211 with a walk.
  • In three of 10 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
  • Maile has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of 10 games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have an 8.01 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Rucinski will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • The 34-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
