Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Luke Maile (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rucinski. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .211 with a walk.
- In three of 10 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
- Maile has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of 10 games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Athletics have an 8.01 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
- Rucinski will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 34-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
