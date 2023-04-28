Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 6
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will square off in a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-4.5)
|220
|-205
|+175
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-4.5)
|220.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-4.5)
|220.5
|-208
|+175
|Tipico
|Lakers (-4.5)
|219.5
|-200
|+170
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in league) while allowing 113 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +323 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
- These teams score 234.1 points per game combined, 14.1 more than this game's point total.
- These teams give up 229.6 points per game combined, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.
- Memphis is 36-41-5 ATS this season.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-120
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-110
|25.9
|Austin Reaves
|16.5
|-125
|13.0
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.5
|-115
|17.8
|Rui Hachimura
|9.5
|-130
|11.2
