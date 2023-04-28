Jonathan India -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to nine extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

India has had a hit in 17 of 25 games this year (68.0%), including multiple hits six times (24.0%).

He has homered in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (32.0%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 64.0% of his games this season (16 of 25), he has scored, and in four of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings