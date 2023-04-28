Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- India has had a hit in 17 of 25 games this year (68.0%), including multiple hits six times (24.0%).
- He has homered in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (32.0%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 64.0% of his games this season (16 of 25), he has scored, and in four of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 47 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
- Rucinski starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 34-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.