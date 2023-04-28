Jonathan India -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
  • India has had a hit in 17 of 25 games this year (68.0%), including multiple hits six times (24.0%).
  • He has homered in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year (32.0%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 64.0% of his games this season (16 of 25), he has scored, and in four of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 47 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
  • Rucinski starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The 34-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.