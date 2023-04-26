TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 25 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .457, both of which are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 18 of 24 games this year (75.0%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this season (25.0%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.59 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- Gray (1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
