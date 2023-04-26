The Texas Rangers (14-9) and the Cincinnati Reds (9-15) will square off on Wednesday, April 26 at Great American Ball Park, with Jon Gray getting the nod for the Rangers and Graham Ashcraft taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The Reds are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rangers (-115). The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.72 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 1.87 ERA)

Reds vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Reds' matchup against the Rangers but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Rangers with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Reds vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 15 games this season and won nine (60%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

