How to Watch the Reds vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds head into a matchup with Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Reds vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 15 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 27th in the majors with a .345 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds rank 19th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 102 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).
- The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined 1.523 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft (2-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He has earned a quality start three times in four starts this season.
- Ashcraft has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Mitch Keller
|4/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Rich Hill
|4/23/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Vince Velásquez
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Martín Pérez
|4/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jon Gray
|4/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Kyle Muller
|4/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Blake Snell
|5/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
