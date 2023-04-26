Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jonathan India (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.414) and OPS (.804) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 17 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (33.3%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-run games (16.7%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.59 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Gray (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
