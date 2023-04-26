Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.097 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .212 with three doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), with multiple hits three times (13.6%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Fraley has an RBI in seven of 22 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.59 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
