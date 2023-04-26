The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.097 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .212 with three doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), with multiple hits three times (13.6%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Fraley has an RBI in seven of 22 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings