Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Curt Casali -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on April 26 at 12:35 PM ET.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali has two walks while hitting .227.
- Casali has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
- Casali has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of nine games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Gray (1-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 3.72 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
