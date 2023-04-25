Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (14-8) versus the Cincinnati Reds (8-15) at Great American Ball Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (3-1) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (0-1) will answer the bell for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Reds have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Reds have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a mark of 2-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (95 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds Schedule