Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .139 with a double and four walks.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.
- Senzel has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- Perez (3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 3.38 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
