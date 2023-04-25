Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Maile -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has a walk while hitting .176.
- Twice in nine games this season, Maile has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Maile has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.46 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.38, with 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
