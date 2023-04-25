Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .228 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), Garcia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 20 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (30.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 20 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.38, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.