Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Wil Myers and his .447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is hitting .218 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Myers has had a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).
- He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (19.0%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 61st, 1.477 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10 K/9 ranks 20th.
