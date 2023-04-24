Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .241 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .284 with four doubles and nine walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 144th in the league in slugging.
- Stephenson is batting .313 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 77.3% of his 22 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.40), 58th in WHIP (1.477), and 20th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
