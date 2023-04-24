On Monday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is hitting .281 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
  • In 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
  • In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this year, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (47.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Eovaldi (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 61st, 1.477 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10 K/9 ranks 20th.
