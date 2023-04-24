Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jonathan India (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.389), slugging percentage (.418) and OPS (.807) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.
- India has had a hit in 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).
- He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- India has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 68.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 61st, 1.477 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10 K/9 ranks 20th.
