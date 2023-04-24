Jake Fraley -- with an on-base percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is batting .197 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • In nine of 20 games this year (45.0%) Fraley has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.40), 58th in WHIP (1.477), and 20th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.