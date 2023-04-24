The Milwaukee Bucks are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -5.5 217.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 217.5 points 58 times.
  • Milwaukee has an average total of 230.2 in its outings this year, 12.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bucks' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.
  • Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 43 games this season that finished with a combined score above 217.5 points.
  • Miami's contests this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 1.8 more points than this game's total.
  • Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Miami has a record of 1-7 when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 58 70.7% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 43 52.4% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Eight of Bucks' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
  • The 116.9 points per game the Bucks score are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Eight of the Heat's past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
  • The Heat put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (113.3).
  • Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 23-18 43-39
Heat 30-52 4-6 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.