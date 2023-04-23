Wil Myers -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is hitting .203 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

In 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%) Myers has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 20 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (20.0%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings