Stephen Curry NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Warriors vs. Kings - April 23
Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.
We're going to break down Curry's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Kings
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|29.4
|29.2
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.1
|5.1
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|5.6
|PRA
|42.5
|41.8
|39.9
|PR
|--
|35.5
|34.3
|3PM
|4.5
|4.9
|5
Looking to bet on one or more of Stephen Curry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Kings
- This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.
- Curry is averaging 11.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Curry's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- The Kings allow 118.1 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.
- Giving up 42.2 rebounds per game, the Kings are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Kings are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.7 assists per game.
- The Kings allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.
Stephen Curry vs. the Kings
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/20/2023
|37
|36
|6
|3
|6
|1
|2
|4/17/2023
|41
|28
|3
|6
|3
|1
|0
|4/15/2023
|37
|30
|6
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4/7/2023
|33
|25
|7
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11/13/2022
|37
|27
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11/7/2022
|38
|47
|8
|8
|7
|0
|0
|10/23/2022
|31
|33
|5
|2
|7
|0
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Curry or any of his Warriors teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.