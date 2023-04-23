Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 15 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 25th in the majors with a .353 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 88 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.554 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (0-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed three innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

In four starts, Greene has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Rays L 10-0 Home Nick Lodolo Taj Bradley 4/19/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Levi Stoudt Drew Rasmussen 4/20/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Luke Weaver Roansy Contreras 4/21/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Mitch Keller 4/22/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Luis Cessa Rich Hill 4/23/2023 Pirates - Away Hunter Greene Vince Velásquez 4/24/2023 Rangers - Home Nick Lodolo Nathan Eovaldi 4/25/2023 Rangers - Home Luke Weaver Martín Pérez 4/26/2023 Rangers - Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray 4/28/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Cessa Kyle Muller 4/29/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Greene Shintaro Fujinami

