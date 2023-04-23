Sunday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (15-7) and the Cincinnati Reds (7-14) facing off at PNC Park (on April 23) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Pirates.

The Pirates will look to Vince Velasquez (2-2) against the Reds and Hunter Greene.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds have not covered the runline in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Reds have won in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious three times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (88 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Reds Schedule