Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Vince Velasquez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his previous game against the Pirates.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .255 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), Garcia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In six games this year (33.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 18 games so far this year.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
