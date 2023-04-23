The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .847, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .440. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

In 15 of 21 games this season (71.4%) India has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

In seven games this season, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 71.4% of his games this year (15 of 21), with two or more runs three times (14.3%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings