Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .211.
- In 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Fraley has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 19 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Velasquez makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.