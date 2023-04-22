How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 4
The NBA Playoffs will see the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers meet in the opening round, with Game 4 up next.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT, BSSC, BSAZ
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have made.
- Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
- The Suns score 113.6 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers give up.
- Phoenix is 33-10 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Clippers Stats Insights
- The Clippers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Los Angeles has compiled a 32-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 19th.
- The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are only two more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
- Los Angeles has put together a 34-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are posting 114.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 113.2 points per contest.
- At home, Phoenix is surrendering 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than away from home (113.9).
- The Suns are making 12.5 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- The Clippers score 112.7 points per game at home, 1.7 fewer points than away (114.4). On defense they give up 110.6 per game, five fewer points than away (115.6).
- In 2022-23 Los Angeles is allowing five fewer points per game at home (110.6) than on the road (115.6).
- This season the Clippers are averaging more assists at home (24.1 per game) than away (23.7).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kawhi Leonard
|Out
|Knee
|Paul George
|Out
|Leg
