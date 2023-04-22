Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field at PNC Park against the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India on Saturday.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Reds have +125 odds to upset. The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Reds have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread. Cincinnati and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three straight games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 9.2.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (25%) in those games.

Cincinnati has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 1-7 in those contests.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 20 games with a total this season.

The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 1-7 4-5 3-8 2-12 5-1

