Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .224.
- Garcia has had a base hit in 10 of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In six games this season (35.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 17 games so far this season.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Hill (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 5.57 ERA ranks 74th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 74th.
