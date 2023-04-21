After batting .256 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is batting .227 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Myers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Myers has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 40th, 1.394 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
