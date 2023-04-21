Tyler Stephenson -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Pirates.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .277 with three doubles and nine walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 155th in the league in slugging.

Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.

In eight games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings