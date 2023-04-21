TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- hitting .294 with three doubles, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .303 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- Friedl enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .235.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (26.3%).
- In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this year (26.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.80), 53rd in WHIP (1.394), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.