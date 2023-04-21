TJ Friedl -- hitting .294 with three doubles, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is batting .303 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
  • Friedl enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .235.
  • Friedl has gotten a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (26.3%).
  • In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this year (26.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.80), 53rd in WHIP (1.394), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
