Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will take the field on Friday at PNC Park against Mitch Keller, who is expected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023

6:35 PM ET

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 15 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

The Reds' .241 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Cincinnati ranks 18th in the majors with 85 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.36 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.583 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Graham Ashcraft (2-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Phillies L 14-3 Home Luis Cessa Aaron Nola 4/17/2023 Rays W 8-1 Home Hunter Greene Jalen Beeks 4/18/2023 Rays L 10-0 Home Nick Lodolo Taj Bradley 4/19/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Levi Stoudt Drew Rasmussen 4/20/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Luke Weaver Roansy Contreras 4/21/2023 Pirates - Away Graham Ashcraft Mitch Keller 4/22/2023 Pirates - Away Luis Cessa Rich Hill 4/23/2023 Pirates - Away Hunter Greene Vince Velásquez 4/24/2023 Rangers - Home Nick Lodolo Nathan Eovaldi 4/25/2023 Rangers - Home Luke Weaver Martín Pérez 4/26/2023 Rangers - Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray

