On Friday, Jose Garcia (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .234.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Garcia has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 16 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings