Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is batting .242 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Myers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Myers has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Contreras gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 6.00 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .310 to opposing batters.
