After batting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is batting .242 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Myers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Myers has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings